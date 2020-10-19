 

COVID-19 cases force Prairie Ridge to return to remote learning

 
Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake will close Tuesday due to a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

McHenry County Department of Health notified the high school on Monday it was under evaluation because of COVID-19 cases, according to the Prairie Ridge High School website. The exact number of cases wasn't provided.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Prairie Ridge will shift to remote learning for the rest of the week, and all after-school activities will be canceled starting Tuesday, officials said.

Crystal Lake High School District 155 returned to in-person instruction last week under a hybrid model, which will continue for students at Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South, Crystal Lake Central and the Harbor Oaks campus, according to a statement on the district's Facebook page.

