'Big Lebowski' star Jeff Bridges announces lymphoma diagnosis

Jeff Bridges accepts the Oscar for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Crazy Heart" at the 82nd Academy Awards Sunday, March 7, 2010, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Associated Press

Jeff Bridges, the Oscar-winning star of "The Last Picture Show" and "The Big Lebowski," said Monday that he has cancer of the lymph nodes.

"As the Dude would say, new (expletive) has come to light," the 70-year-old actor tweeted, referencing his "Lebowski" character. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

