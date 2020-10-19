'Big Lebowski' star Jeff Bridges announces lymphoma diagnosis
Updated 10/19/2020 8:13 PM
Jeff Bridges, the Oscar-winning star of "The Last Picture Show" and "The Big Lebowski," said Monday that he has cancer of the lymph nodes.
"As the Dude would say, new (expletive) has come to light," the 70-year-old actor tweeted, referencing his "Lebowski" character. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."
