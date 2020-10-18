Steelworkers union shines "Biden-Harris" light on Chicago's Trump Tower

Members of the United Steelworkers union brought their traveling "bat light" to Chicago overnight Friday to project their endorsement of Joe Biden onto Trump Tower.

The words "Biden-Harris" were shown in blazing blue letters over President Donald Trump's name on his hotel and condo building overlooking the Chicago River at 401 N. Wabash Ave. The endorsement also made appearances on Wrigley Field, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Chicago Theatre.

A representative for the Trump Organization could not be reached for comment Saturday.

"This election is obviously very important and there's a lot at stake for workers," said Jess Kamm Broomell, spokeswoman for United Steelworkers, which represents about 850,000 members. "A lot of issues facing working people are on the ballot this year: Affordable healthcare... retirement security, workers' rights, health and safety on the job, all of these things are at stake."

