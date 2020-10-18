Round Lake man dies in crash near Antioch

A 39-year-old Round Lake man died after he lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass another vehicle on Route 45 in an unincorporated area near Antioch Saturday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies were called to Route 45 north of Route 173 at approximately 4:05 p.m. and found two vehicles with major damage.

After examining the evidence on the scene and talking to witnesses, deputies said the man was driving a Ford Taurus, headed north on Route 45 north of Route 173 when he attempted to pass a Dodge Caliber that also was headed north.

Deputies said the driver of the Dodge, a 23-year-old Bristol, Wisconsin man, swerved toward the Ford, causing the driver of the Ford to maneuver toward the shoulder of the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Ford then lost control, and while correcting, struck the Dodge, causing the Ford to roll, ejecting the Round Lake man, deputies said. He was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries and later died.

Two of his passengers, a 36-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl, were also taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin man was sent to St. Catherine's Hospital in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with non-life-threating injuries.

An autopsy of the Round Lake man is pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.