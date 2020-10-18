Rolling Meadows school shuts down in-person learning until Nov. 4 because of COVID-19

Due to concerns raised by recent confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19, Kimball Hill Elementary School in Rolling Meadows will be closed to students until Wednesday, Nov. 4. Daily Herald file photo

Due to concerns raised by recent confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19, Kimball Hill Elementary School in Rolling Meadows will be closed to staff until Friday, Oct. 30, and to students until Wednesday, Nov. 4.

All students and staff will learn and work remotely beginning Monday.

Palatine Township Elementary District 15 calls the decision, made in collaboration with the Cook County Health Department, an "adaptive pause" to in-person instruction. During the interim, all students and staff will work or learn from home.

The decision was announced Sunday in a letter to Kimball Hill parents and staff.

The letter said that, over the weekend, there have been suspected cases of COVID-19 connected to cases that have already been reported. The confirmed cases referenced took place over the last week and were communicated directly to close contacts and the classrooms impacted.

The suspected cases occurred partly "in key locations within the building that are not contained within a classroom(s) which is especially concerning," according to the letter.