 

Halloween Spooktacular in Schaumburg limits the contact but not the fun

  • Dominic Luzwick of Hoffman Estates is airborne as the scarecrow at the Halloween Spooktacular Sunday at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg.

    Dominic Luzwick of Hoffman Estates is airborne as the scarecrow at the Halloween Spooktacular Sunday at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Emma Pingul, 6, of Schaumburg dons a unicorn mask with her clown costume Sunday.

    Emma Pingul, 6, of Schaumburg dons a unicorn mask with her clown costume Sunday. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Sara Bendel, 17, of Hoffman Estates is Anna from the movie "Frozen," while Chris Mininni, 15, of Schaumburg is the prince at the Halloween Spooktacular Sunday in Schaumburg.

    Sara Bendel, 17, of Hoffman Estates is Anna from the movie "Frozen," while Chris Mininni, 15, of Schaumburg is the prince at the Halloween Spooktacular Sunday in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • The dance ensemble performs to "Thriller" Sunday at the Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg.

    The dance ensemble performs to "Thriller" Sunday at the Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg. photos by Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Eric and Vicki Pingul of Schaumburg sit with their children, Emma, 6, and Brianna, 9, on Sunday at the Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg.

    Eric and Vicki Pingul of Schaumburg sit with their children, Emma, 6, and Brianna, 9, on Sunday at the Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Dominic Luzwick of Hoffman Estates is the scarecrow Sunday at the Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg.

    Dominic Luzwick of Hoffman Estates is the scarecrow Sunday at the Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Kyle Smith, 7, of Niles, who was dressed as a taco, was selected as best costume winner. "Tacos are the best," Kyle said shortly after his win Sunday at the Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg.

    Kyle Smith, 7, of Niles, who was dressed as a taco, was selected as best costume winner. "Tacos are the best," Kyle said shortly after his win Sunday at the Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/18/2020 6:25 PM

The gym at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg was transformed into an alternate universe for Sunday's family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular party.

Guests enjoyed a Halloween-themed musical show. They received 3-D glasses, pumpkins with decorating supplies, goody bags for the kids, and photo opportunities with movie characters. And there was a costume contest.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We were thinking there's no way we can't do something fun for Halloween so we were trying to come up with a way we felt would be safe for everyone," said Beth Waller, cultural arts supervisor with the Schaumburg Park District.

"And that's where this whole idea came from, that keeping everybody in their own pods, with their own family members, there's not a lot of interaction with other folks, but they're getting to see a show and they're getting to get treats," she said.

"So, it's just a fun, safe time."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 