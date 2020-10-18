Halloween Spooktacular in Schaumburg limits the contact but not the fun

Kyle Smith, 7, of Niles, who was dressed as a taco, was selected as best costume winner. "Tacos are the best," Kyle said shortly after his win Sunday at the Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Dominic Luzwick of Hoffman Estates is the scarecrow Sunday at the Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Eric and Vicki Pingul of Schaumburg sit with their children, Emma, 6, and Brianna, 9, on Sunday at the Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The dance ensemble performs to "Thriller" Sunday at the Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg. photos by Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Sara Bendel, 17, of Hoffman Estates is Anna from the movie "Frozen," while Chris Mininni, 15, of Schaumburg is the prince at the Halloween Spooktacular Sunday in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Emma Pingul, 6, of Schaumburg dons a unicorn mask with her clown costume Sunday. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Dominic Luzwick of Hoffman Estates is airborne as the scarecrow at the Halloween Spooktacular Sunday at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The gym at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg was transformed into an alternate universe for Sunday's family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular party.

Guests enjoyed a Halloween-themed musical show. They received 3-D glasses, pumpkins with decorating supplies, goody bags for the kids, and photo opportunities with movie characters. And there was a costume contest.

"We were thinking there's no way we can't do something fun for Halloween so we were trying to come up with a way we felt would be safe for everyone," said Beth Waller, cultural arts supervisor with the Schaumburg Park District.

"And that's where this whole idea came from, that keeping everybody in their own pods, with their own family members, there's not a lot of interaction with other folks, but they're getting to see a show and they're getting to get treats," she said.

"So, it's just a fun, safe time."