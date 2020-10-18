Halloween Spooktacular in Schaumburg limits the contact but not the fun
The gym at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg was transformed into an alternate universe for Sunday's family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular party.
Guests enjoyed a Halloween-themed musical show. They received 3-D glasses, pumpkins with decorating supplies, goody bags for the kids, and photo opportunities with movie characters. And there was a costume contest.
"We were thinking there's no way we can't do something fun for Halloween so we were trying to come up with a way we felt would be safe for everyone," said Beth Waller, cultural arts supervisor with the Schaumburg Park District.
"And that's where this whole idea came from, that keeping everybody in their own pods, with their own family members, there's not a lot of interaction with other folks, but they're getting to see a show and they're getting to get treats," she said.
"So, it's just a fun, safe time."