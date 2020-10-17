Plainfield man, juvenile arrested in Naperville shooting

Naperville police arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in connection with reports of gunshots fired Friday afternoon in an apartment building.

Rickie L. Ellis II, 20, of the 3600 block of Shannon Court in Plainfield, is charged with home invasion, residential burglary and criminal trespass stemming from the shooting in the 1300 block of Madoff Road, police said.

A juvenile, also from Plainfield, faces the same charges, according to police.

Police made the arrests late Friday as part of an investigation into reports of gunfire and an armed man earlier in the day at an apartment building on Madoff, authorities said.

According to police, officers responding to the scene at 2:50 p.m. Friday found people with handguns running in the hallway from an apartment. Those people then ran from officers back to the apartment, where multiple shots were fired inside a bedroom, police said.

Police did not report any injuries and do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Ellis was taken to the DuPage County jail to await a bond hearing, police said, and the juvenile was transported to a youth home to await a hearing.

Authorities are still working to identity a third suspect who was able to escape by jumping out a third-floor window and fleeing in a dark-colored sedan. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.