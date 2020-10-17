COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Oct. 16

There have been 149,066 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 44% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Interactive mapFind an interactive map where you can search counts by ZIP code at dailyherald.com.

There have been 4,300 deaths in the suburbs, representing 47% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 73,070 cases and 2,332 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 85,575 cases and 3,007 fatalities.• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,704 cases and 109 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,624 cases and 20 deaths in Palatine, 1,390 cases and 23 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,321 cases and 39 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,291 cases and 77 deaths in Wheeling, 1,287 cases and 26 deaths in Streamwood, 1,162 cases and 12 deaths in Mount Prospect, 1,104 cases and 52 deaths in Glenview, 986 cases and 30 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 833 cases and 15 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 680 cases and 42 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 651 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 647 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 457 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 246 cases and 22 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 20,236 cases and 594 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 1,494 cases and 40 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,453 cases and 13 deaths in Addison, 1,275 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 1,151 cases and 14 deaths in Glendale Heights, 1,093 cases and 30 deaths in Carol Stream, 1,076 cases and 47 deaths in Elmhurst, 993 cases and 31 deaths in Lombard, 860 cases and 25 deaths in Wheaton, 822 cases and 17 deaths in Bensenville, 848 cases and 13 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 676 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 583 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 511 cases and 5 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 19,102 cases and 494 deaths Friday.

• Most recent top counts: 4,415 to 4,419 in Waukegan, 1,185 to 1,189 in Round Lake Beach, 720 to 724 in Mundelein, 700 to 704 in Gurnee, 490 to 494 in Round Lake, 390 to 394 in Vernon Hills, 370 to 374 in Lake Zurich, 365 to 369 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 320 to 325 in Grayslake, 315 to 319 in Libertyville, 290 to 294 in Wauconda.

Kane County• The county confirmed 14,989 cases with 338 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 5,161 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 3,361 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,372 in Carpentersville, 1,194 in St. Charles, 727 in South Elgin, 581 in Geneva, 453 in Batavia, 396 in North Aurora, 200 in Hampshire, 185 in Gilberts, 173 in Sugar Grove, 160 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 5,384 cases and 120 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• 16,321 cases and 414 deaths listed on its website Friday.

• Cases per town include 1,166 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 215 in Aurora (Will County portion).