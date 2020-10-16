Police: Runaway Naperville teen found safe

A runaway Naperville teen who had been missing since Sunday was found safe, police said Friday.

The family of 15-year-old Mallory Glass contacted police Sunday night to report that she had run away, authorities said. A second Naperville family also filed a similar report about their juvenile daughter, who was found Tuesday.

Police issued a statement Wednesday asking for help in their search for Mallory, who was believed to be with an unknown adult man. Details pertaining to how and where she was found were not immediately available.

"We would like to thank the community for their concern and for sharing our post throughout the country in an attempt to bring her home safely," police said Friday.