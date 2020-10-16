Glenbard Series hosting talk on 'The New Adolescence'

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families, in partnership with the College of DuPage, will present "The New Adolescence: Raising Happy and Successful Teens in an Age of Anxiety and Distraction" with Christine Carter at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom.

Use the link www.cod.edu/GPS to log into the webinar from a computer, phone or tablet.

Carter will offer guidance to confront the challenges of an uncertain future, social media pressures, video game obsession, vaping and sexting. She will offer strategies to motivate and support adolescents as they cope with modern pressures.

Carter is a sociologist and senior fellow at UC Berkeley's Greater Good Science Center. Her best-selling books include "The New Adolescence: Raising Happy and Successful Teens in an Age of Anxiety and Distraction" and "Raising Happiness: 10 Simple Steps for More Joyful Kids and Happier Parents."

Questions for Carter can be emailed to gilda_ross@glenbard.org by 10 a.m. Monday. Visit glenbardgps.org for more information.