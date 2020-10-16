Federal judge orders 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris held behind bars while awaiting trial
Updated 10/16/2020 2:13 PM
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris will remain behind bars while awaiting trial, a federal judge ruled Friday.
Harris' alleged conduct and how he hid his alleged crimes from the cheer community "overwhelmingly supports detention," U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather McShain said before issuing her order.
While noting Harris' community support and lack of criminal history, McShain said they do not undo the presumption that he is charged with an "extremely serious" crime -- production of child pornography -- that poses an ongoing threat to the community.
Harris wasn't at Friday's hearing but was listening in by phone.
To read the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
