Feder: Former Chicago sportswriter Vaughn McClure dies at 48
Updated 10/16/2020 6:54 AM
Chicago sports media colleagues were stunned and saddened Thursday to learn of the death of ESPN reporter and former Chicago sportswriter Vaughn McClure, 48, reports Robert Feder.
McClure died at home in Atlanta, according to ESPN, where he covered the Atlanta Falcons for NFL Nation. No cause death was released.
