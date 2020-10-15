Two men charged with robbing Oak Brook gas station while out on bond

An earlier version incorrectly stated the two men were suspects in a robbery in Bloomingdale.

Two Chicago men are being held without bail, accused of robbing an Oak Brook gas station on Oct. 8.

Willie Carter, 20, of the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue, and Sheldon Dean, 20, of the 1600 block of South Karlov Avenue, appeared in court Thursday before DuPage County Judge John Kinsella, each facing a charge of armed robbery.

They also are suspected of robbing a gasoline station in Lincolnwood shortly thereafter, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Authorities say that at about 1 a.m. Oct. 8, a robbery was reported at the Circle K station at 2210 22nd St. in Oak Brook.

Two men wearing hooded sweatshirts, with the hoods cinched over their faces, face masks and gloves, entered the store, according to the state's attorney's office. One was armed with a gun and approached the clerk, walked behind the counter and said "you know what this is, open the drawer." He took money from the cash register while the other man took cigarettes and cigars, authorities said.

They drove off west on 22nd Street, in a vehicle that had been reported as stolen in Berwyn the previous day, officials said.

The same men are suspected of robbing a Circle K station in Lincolnwood at about 2:47 a.m. Oct. 8. Chicago police arrested them several hours later, after they crashed the car during a chase, authorities said.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said the two men were out on bond on Cook County cases at the time.

"These are not isolated incidents. With this in mind, the bail bond reforms enacted in 2017 need to be revisited and strengthened to protect not only the citizens of DuPage County, but all of Illinois' residents," he said in a news release.

The original DuPage arrest warrant, issued Oct. 9, set bail at $650,000 for Carter and $500,000 for Dean. Prosecutors Thursday asked Kinsella to change that to no bail.

Dean is next due in court Nov. 2, and Carter Nov. 4. If convicted, they face sentences of six to 30 years in prison.