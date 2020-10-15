State records highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases

State health officials announced today that 53 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while another 4,015 new cases of the respiratory disease were diagnosed.

That's the most new cases the state has recorded in a single day during the pandemic.

That brings the state's death toll to 9,127 with 331,620 total infected since the outbreak began.

The new cases in combination with 67,086 more test results brings the state's infection rate to 4.9%, based on a seven-day average.

Hospitalizations declined slightly Wednesday night with 1,932 patients being treated for the virus statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.