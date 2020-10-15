Feder: NBC 5 hires reporter Vi Nguyen from CBS 2
Updated 10/15/2020 6:37 AM
Vi Nguyen, who's been a per diem reporter for CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 since 2018, has been hired full-time as a multimedia journalist and general assignment reporter for NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, reports Robert Feder.
She'll start October 26, according to Frank Whittaker, station manager and vice president of news at NBC 5.
