Bail denied for Wheeling man charged with running down, killing former friend

A Wheeling man who authorities say turned an SUV into a weapon he used to "run down" and kill a former friend last May was ordered held without bail Thursday.

Jose Fermin Zavala-Hernandez, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 20 death of 32-year-old Carlos Maciel Pulido, also of Wheeling.

Granting prosecutors' no bail petition, Cook County Judge Ellen Mandeltort found "the defendant poses a real and present threat to the physical safety of any person or persons."

Until Wednesday, Zavala-Hernandez was incarcerated in Indiana on an unrelated matter, police said.

Authorities say the friendship between the men soured following a May 17 domestic violence incident in which Zavala-Hernandez is accused of assaulting his wife, cutting off a Cook County-issued ankle monitor and fleeing.

About 7:20 a.m. May 20, prosecutors say several witnesses saw the victim "running for his life from the vehicle," which they say Zavala-Hernandez was driving. According to Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Mary McMahon, Zavala-Hernandez was accelerating at about 33 mph in the SUV when he struck Pulido and crashed into the home.

Pulido, who was pinned beneath the vehicle, died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to a medical examiner's report.

Afterward, Zavala-Hernandez ran from the car with a witness in pursuit, McMahon said. An altercation ensued during which the witness fell to the ground, then arose and continued to pursue the defendant, she said.

The witness subsequently identified Zavala-Hernandez as the SUV's driver, McMahon said. DNA found inside the vehicle matched Zavala-Hernandez, she said.

Zavala-Hernandez fled to Indiana where he was arrested June 17 following a road rage incident and a subsequent high-speed chase which exceeded 100 mph, McMahon said.

"It's clear this defendant poses a clear and present threat to any person ... based on the deliberate facts of this case of turning a car into a weapon and running down the victim," McMahon said.

Zavala-Hernandez next appears in court at 9 a.m. on Oct. 30.