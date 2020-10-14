One person injured in Downers Grove shooting

Downers Grove police are providing few details regarding a shooting late Tuesday that injured one person.

Police officials said they were called to a home on the 6600 block of Main Street at about 9 p.m. for a report of a person who was shot.

Police said the victim was located and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of the gunshot, which is not considered to be life threatening. The victim's condition is unknown.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation, but added "there is no ongoing threat to the public."

It is unknown if anyone is in custody or has been charged with any crimes in relation to the shooting.