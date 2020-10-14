Metra sues Union Pacific, wants conductors back walking trains

Metra is suing Union Pacific to require its conductors to collect fares and walk railcars. Daily Herald File Photo

Metra sued its partner Union Pacific Railroad on Wednesday, asking the courts to order the freight giant to have conductors resume collecting fares, walking through trains and selling tickets.

The lawsuit filed in Cook County court claims UP has breached its contract by acting capriciously and has damaged Metra's bottom line and reputation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We strongly disagree with how Union Pacific Railroad has been operating commuter service," Metra Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement. "We have given UP management numerous opportunities to provide the necessary level of service as on our other lines, but they have refused to address these issues in any meaningful way and have left us no recourse but to seek relief through the courts."

Union Pacific operates the North, Northwest and West lines on Metra, the second busiest service next to the BNSF.

UP is seeking to extricate itself from operating Metra trains, but Metra contends federal law requires the freight hauler to stay in place. The dispute has ended up in federal court.

Union Pacific leaders said its conductors are on hand when passengers board and exit trains, to operate doors and help riders with disabilities. They contend Metra police should handle safety issues.

Union Pacific workers did recently begin checking fares at Ogilvie Transportation Center.

Two UP ticket agents have died during the pandemic, officials said, but would not specify if that was because of COVID-19.

Metra, UP and BNSF suspended collecting fares during Illinois' stay-at-home order in mid-March. But in June, BNSF and Metra conductors resumed collecting fares and walking cars while UP abstained.

UP's actions cost Metra about $1 million a month.

Typically, Metra trains have two or three conductors at rush hour.