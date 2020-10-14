 

Judge says she'll rule quickly on request to release 'Cheer' star from jail

  • "Cheer" star Jerry Harris, shown talking to Greta Gerwig on the red carpet at the Oscars in February, is being held Chicago's downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center on a production of child pornography charge. Harris is from Naperville.

Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 10/14/2020 4:55 PM

The mother of two boys alleged to have been targeted for sexual advances by "Cheer" star Jerry Harris asked a federal judge Wednesday to keep Harris behind bars to "send a message that the allegations made by my sons … are being taken very seriously."

But U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather McShain also heard during a lengthy hearing from four women who promised to monitor Harris should he be released from jail. One told McShain that if the Netflix docuseries star, who is from Naperville, doesn't follow the rules, "we will not stand by his side" -- prompting Harris to nod approvingly from his seat nearby.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

McShain then promised to rule "quickly" on whether Harris should be released from Chicago's downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he has been held since his arrest by the FBI last month on a production of child pornography charge..

