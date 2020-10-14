 

Buffalo Grove teacher up for Grammy Award two years in a row

  • Buffalo Grove High School teacher Elizabeth Bennett is one of 25 semifinalists for the 2021 Grammy Music Educator Award. She was one of 10 finalists for the 2020 award given out in January.

Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 10/14/2020 2:04 PM

Months after she was one of 10 nationwide finalists for the 2020 Grammy Music Educator Award Award, Buffalo Grove High School teacher Elizabeth Bennett is now a semifinalist for the 2021 edition of the prize.

The school's director of orchestras is among 25 people vying for the award, which recognizes those who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education, and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools, officials said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Bennett, of Libertyville, was named a finalist for the 2020 accolade last January for her direction of Buffalo Grove's innovative music programming. That includes her creation of a Music Workshop class aimed at giving more students an experience in music; launching a series that showcases different career paths in music; bringing AP Music Theory to Northwest Suburban High School District 214; and starting Buffalo Grove's annual Winter Celebration outreach to the community.

For being named a finalist, Bennett won a $1,000 honorarium and $1,000 matching grant for the school -- money that went to a food drive for needy families. As a semifinalist again, she's guaranteed to receive at least a $500 prize and $500 matching grant for the school.

The semifinalists announced this week by the Recording Academy were picked from nearly 2,000 initial nominations across the country.

Finalists will be named in December and the winner will be announced the week leading up to the 63rd annual awards show on Sunday, Jan. 31.

