Buffalo Grove cancer patient's story becomes part of Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Buffalo Grove resident Jared Ray, far right, and his family. Courtesy of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin

For the second consecutive day, a suburban family has become part of the U.S. Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

And once again, Sen. Dick Durbin was the man shining the spotlight, using the story of Buffalo Grove resident Jared Ray to illustrate the importance of the Affordable Care Act -- a law many people believe the Supreme Court soon could strike down.

Durbin, a Springfield Democrat and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke of how Ray, 20, was able to get treatment for brain cancer through the provisions of the controversial health care program.

Ray was diagnosed with a brain tumor after experiencing severe headaches earlier this year, Durbin said during the session. Ray underwent surgery and then a six-week radiation treatment. He's now undergoing chemotherapy.

The total cost of Ray's medical treatments has exceeded $700,000 so far before insurance payments, Durbin told Barrett during Wednesday's session. The Affordable Care Act's elimination of lifetime coverage limits helps patients like Ray, he said. It also allows Ray to remain covered by his mother's employer-based insurance until he's 26, among other benefits, Durbin said.

"Jared would not have access to this type of care if it were not for the Affordable Care Act, because he wouldn't be insured," Durbin quoted Ray's father, Mike, as saying. "It's been a huge benefit."

The problem now, Durbin continued, is that Republicans "are doing everything they can to take away this protection."

"They couldn't repeal the Affordable Care Act in Congress," Durbin told Barrett, who sat quietly as she listened. "Now they've taken it to the Supreme Court."

Durbin went on to say that Trump has wanted a nominee for the Supreme Court who would help strike down the law.

"It is a cloud over your nomination," Durbin told Barrett before asking questions about her position on the law.

The day before, Durbin highlighted the medical struggles experienced by Les and Cathy Williams of Naperville and their four sons, who depend on the health insurance and specialized care offered to people with preexisting conditions under the 2010 health care law.

Though previously critical of a ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act, Barrett on Wednesday tried to assure Durbin that she has no "hostility" toward the law.

Barrett also criticized judicial activism "from either side" of the political spectrum, noting that's something upon which she and Durbin agree, and she said judges shouldn't try to undermine policies enacted by Congress.