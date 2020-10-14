 

Buffalo Grove cancer patient becomes part of Supreme Court confirmation hearing

  • Buffalo Grove resident Jared Ray, far right, and his family.

    Buffalo Grove resident Jared Ray, far right, and his family. Courtesy of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 10/14/2020 11:24 AM

For the second consecutive day, a suburban family has become part of the U.S. Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

And once again, Sen. Dick Durbin was the man shining the spotlight, using the story of Buffalo Grove resident Jared Ray to illustrate the importance of the Affordable Care Act -- a law many people fear the Supreme Court could strike down.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Durbin, a Springfield Democrat and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke of how Ray, 20, was able to get treatment for brain cancer through the provisions of the controversial health care program.

"Senate Republicans and President (Donald) Trump are moving at breakneck speed to eliminate this landmark health care law," Durbin said. "What's at stake is access to quality health care and essential protections for millions of patients in Illinois, like Jared, in the middle of a pandemic."

Ray was diagnosed with a brain tumor after experiencing severe headaches earlier this year, according to a news release from Durbin's office.

He underwent surgery and then a six-week radiation treatment. He's now undergoing chemotherapy at a Chicago hospital.

The total cost of Ray's medical treatments has exceeded $700,000 before insurance payments, according to the news release. The Affordable Care Act's elimination of lifetime coverage limits helps patients like Ray. It also allows Ray to remain covered by his mother's employer-based insurance until he's 26, among other benefits.

"Jared would not have access to this type of care if it were not for ACA, because he wouldn't be insured," Ray's parents, Mike and Mary Ray, said in a joint statement included in Durbin's the news release. "It's been a huge benefit to us."

On Tuesday, Durbin highlighted the medical struggles experienced by Les and Cathy Williams of Naperville and their four sons, who depend on the health insurance and specialized care offered to people with preexisting conditions under the 2010 health care law.

Durbin has said Barrett's nomination to the nation's highest court threatens the future of the Affordable Care Act and the insurance coverage of millions of Americans.

Though previously critical of a ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act, Barrett has said she is "not hostile" toward the law.

