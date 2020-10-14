2,862 new COVID-19 cases worry officials, Thanksgiving guidelines shared

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,862 Wednesday and people dying from the respiratory disease totaled 49, the highest since June, as state officials warned of increasing infections and issued guidelines for upcoming holidays like Thanksgiving.

The number of patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 was 1,974 as of Tuesday night, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported, also the highest since June.

"Unfortunately, all 11 (public health) regions are seeing an increase in positivity compared to last week's update (Oct. 7)," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a briefing in Chicago.

Statewide the test positivity rate is more than one percentage point higher than a week ago. The virus test positivity rate Wednesday is 4.6% based on a seven-day average.

"To date, we've had relative success keeping the virus at bay, and we're still doing better than many of our neighboring states, but we can't let up -- and these numbers are indicating a concerning direction," Pritzker said.

Public health experts advised Illinoisans to take precautions this fall and rethink traditions.

"While the safest way to celebrate is with members of your household and connecting with others virtually, we know, for many, the holidays are all about family and friends, so we want to provide some tips on how to celebrate safer," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said.

Guidelines included downsizing Thanksgiving gatherings and requiring guests to wear masks when not eating or drinking, opening windows and having outside activities.

It's not an abstract issue, Ezike said, adding there's been numerous social gatherings "that ended in tragedy," because of not taking the virus seriously. "There's been funerals that ended in additional funerals."

Cases statewide since the pandemic began stand at 327,605 with deaths reaching 9,074, the IDPH reported.

Labs reported 52,669 tests in the last 24 hours.