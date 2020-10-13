Post office renamed in honor of fallen Marine, 'true Elginite' Alex Martinez

The downtown Elgin post office has a new name -- a name honoring "a true Elginite."

A plaque commemorating the newly named Corporal Alex Martinez Memorial Post Office Building at 66 Grove Ct. was unveiled Tuesday after a ceremony led by U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who wrote the bill to have the post office renamed.

"Corporal Martinez was a brilliant star in the fabric of our lives and his light will continue to shine brightly in our hearts and in our minds for years to come," Krishnamoorthi said.

He called the renaming "One of the highest honors that I could possibly be a part of as the congressman for this area."

Martinez was the first serviceman from Elgin to die in combat operations since the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Schaumburg, spoke at length about the lifelong Elgin resident's accomplishments and dedication to service. Fighting back tears, Krishnamoorthi concluded by addressing Martinez's widow, Julianna, in saying "We could never repay his sacrifice, but by naming this post office in his honor, we will always remember him as a hero, to not only this community and state, but to our country."

Martinez was 21 when he died April 5, 2012, during combat operations in the Helmand province in Afghanistan. His funeral was attended by more than 400 people, including then-Gov. Pat Quinn. Martinez was assigned to the 1st Combat Engineering Battalion and was killed by an improvised explosive device. He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart medal and a Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal with combat "V" for valor.

After Tuesday's ceremony in the parking lot, a few family members and officials headed inside the post office to see the official plaque, which was mounted inside the entrance.

"It means Alex's name is never going to be forgotten," Julianna Martinez said. "He was a true Elginite."