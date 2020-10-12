Two shot in Aurora
Updated 10/12/2020 8:32 PM
Aurora police are investigating a Monday night shooting that sent two to the hospital, officials said in a social media post.
The shooting occurred on the 1100 block of Terrace View, according to police. The two victims suffered wounds that weren't considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5500.
