Shots fired in Naperville parking lot

Naperville police are searching for two men after gunshots were fired in a shopping plaza Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of East Bailey Road, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Police found evidence of multiple gunshots in the parking lot, but no one was hit, officials said. Witnesses told police the two men and their apparent target fled before police arrived.

Witnesses described the offenders as black men with thin builds, police said. Their vehicle is or is similar to a silver Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone with information should Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division