Man charged with murder in Waukegan 'road rage' shooting
Updated 10/12/2020 5:21 PM
A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in a Waukegan shooting attributed to "road rage," authorities said Monday.
Sheldon Brown, 33, was arrested Saturday in Waukegan, according to a news release from the Waukegan Police Department.
Brown's bail was set at $3 million, and he is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.
Authorities allege the shooting was caused by "road rage" after the victim accidentally rear-ended Brown's vehicle about 11:50 p.m. Friday in the area of 8th Street and Jackson Street.
The victim, whose identity has not been released pending family notification, died later at a hospital.
Police said they recovered a .40-caliber pistol used in the shooting.
