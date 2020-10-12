Former Naperville community development director remembered as a 'visionary'

Pictured here with his wife of 71 years, Midge, Walter Newman was a World War II veteran, a world traveler and the former community development director in Naperville, where he helped guide the city's growth for 20 years. Newman died Sept. 18 at the age of 97. Courtesy of the Newman family

Walter Newman, who died Sept. 18 at age 97, is remembered as a world traveler, a generous friend, a curious mind and a Naperville leader who helped guide the community's growth and development for 20 years. Courtesy of the Newman family

The lessons taught by Walter Newman during his tenure as Naperville's community development director have stuck with Niroop Srivatsa for decades, steering the direction of her career in local government.

He had that effect on his colleagues, she said, inspiring but never micromanaging, and reminding them to look beyond the daily fires and focus on the big picture.

With that mindset, Newman guided Naperville through a pivotal time of rapid but strategic growth, loved ones say, setting the tone for the city's future development. He died Sept. 18 at 97, leaving behind a legacy that blends progressive planning with historic preservation.

"He was kind of a visionary," said Srivatsa, a former chief city planner who was hired by Newman in the 1980s. "He was planning for the needs of the future residents of Naperville, in addition to serving the needs of the people who already lived there."

Newman's contributions to Naperville were vast, landing him a spot in the Heritage Hall of Honor in 2011, colleagues and family members said. As director of community development and zoning administrator, he spearheaded efforts to develop Naperville's first comprehensive master plan, create the historic district and revise the city's zoning ordinance, according to his obituary.

With roughly 27,000 residents at the start of Newman's 20-year tenure, the city's population grew to more than 110,100 by the time he retired as economic development director in 1996, documents show. That potential expansion was a key factor in his decision to relocate from Ohio, where he had previously worked as an architectural and city planning consultant, said his son, David Newman.

Making sure Naperville evolved responsibly "was something that really, really attracted him" to the position, his son said. "He had the influence and the wherewithal and the knowledge and foresight to see in his mind how things could play out."

Newman had a hand in the final design and siting of the municipal center along the Riverwalk, was involved in the expansion of North Central College, and served on various city commissions. Later, he also volunteered at Naper Settlement to help archive the city's history.

As deeply as he cared for Naperville, Newman always put his family first and was a "huge influence" on his children, David Newman said, recalling stories of his dad's time serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps and traveling with his wife of 71 years, Midge. He was an avid clock collector, a voracious reader and a curious mind who believed in the value of experiencing other parts of the world.

Newman was stationed in India during World War II, was honorably discharged as a technical sergeant and became a member of the China-Burma-India Veterans Association. After the war, the New York native went on to earn a bachelor's degree in architecture from what is now Oklahoma State University; study at an art institute in Denmark; and earn one master's degree in architecture from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and another in city design from Miami University of Ohio.

He was generous with his knowledge and experience, said Srivatsa, who kept in touch with Newman regularly after she moved to the west coast about 30 years ago.

"He had a knack for giving people chances, allowing them to make mistakes, and by doing so, he built up your confidence, increased your loyalty to the community and made you work a lot harder," said Srivatsa, who now works as the city manager in Lafayette, California. "I use his guidance every day."

Donations can be sent to the Walter Newman Memorial Fund c/o Carol Newman, 2913 Kentshire Circle, Naperville, IL 60564.