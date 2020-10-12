Bail set in fatal hit-and-run crash in St. Charles

Bail was set at $500,000 Monday for a St. Charles man charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in a wheelchair on Friday.

Andrew J. Jensen, 23, of the 100 block of South 13th Street, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death and failure to report an accident or death -- both felonies -- as well as failure to yield at a crosswalk.

Helen Radnoti, 88, of Chicago, was fatally struck by Jensen's pickup truck about 4 p.m. Friday at Third Street and West Main Street in St. Charles, police said.

Radnoti was crossing the street with her adult son when she was hit by the truck, which was turning right from southbound Third on to westbound Main, police said. The pickup truck didn't stop, police said.

Radnoti later was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Jensen surrendered at the police station late Friday night. Charges were approved Sunday by the Kane County state's attorney's office.