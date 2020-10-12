Accused in fatal St. Charles hit-and-run crash was ticketed for 3 crashes, had a DUI in recent years

Bail was set at $500,000 Monday for a St. Charles man who's charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in a wheelchair on Friday and who was charged in three crashes and a DUI from 2015 to 2018.

Andrew J. Jensen, 23, of the 100 block of South 13th Street, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death and failure to report an accident or death -- both felonies -- as well as failure to yield at a crosswalk. If convicted of the top charge, he could be sentenced to probation or up to 15 years in prison.

Helen Radnoti, 88, of Chicago was fatally struck by Jensen's pickup truck about 4 p.m. Friday at Third Street and West Main Street in St. Charles, police said. Radnoti was crossing the street with her adult son when she was hit by the truck, which was turning right from southbound Third on to westbound Main, police said. The pickup truck didn't stop, police said.

Radnoti later was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Jensen surrendered at the police station late Friday night. Charges were approved Sunday by the Kane County state's attorney's office.

In 2015, 2016 and 2018, Jensen was convicted of or pleaded guilty to charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to the prosecution and Kane County court records. In 2017, he received court supervision on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

If Jensen is convicted of the latest allegation, a prosecutor said, the state would have to revoke his license.

One of Jensen's attorneys, Jason Kunowski, argued Monday for a bail of no more than $10,000. He said Jensen lives with his mother and sister and works as a service technician for a machine automation company in Hanover Park. Since his father died in August, Jensen has been helping to pay household bills, according to Kunowski.

"Obviously this is a tragic situation," said Donald Ramsell, another of Jensen's attorneys. Ramsell said neither drugs nor alcohol were involved. "We are sifting through the facts to make a determination as to what exactly unfolded. ... He (Jensen) considers it a tragic situation."

Jensen was being held at the Kane County jail. He would need to post $50,000 to be released. If he makes bail, Judge Petersen ordered that Jensen not drive.

Jensen's car and cellphone remain with the St. Charles police.

His next court date is Oct. 20.