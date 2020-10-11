Aurora police investigating early Sunday morning shooting
Updated 10/11/2020 1:54 PM
Aurora police are investigating the shooting of a man in a residential area early Sunday morning, officials said.
The shooting occurred at 4 a.m. on the 500 block of North Park Avenue, according to police. The victim took himself to a nearby hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Aurora Police Department Investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.
