Aurora police investigating early Sunday morning shooting

Aurora police are investigating the shooting of a man in a residential area early Sunday morning, officials said.

The shooting occurred at 4 a.m. on the 500 block of North Park Avenue, according to police. The victim took himself to a nearby hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Aurora Police Department Investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.