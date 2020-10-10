Trump supporters rally in Algonquin, calling for 'four more years'

A crowd alongside Algonquin's Countryside Lane chanted "four more years" and rallied in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Glenn Rabick, of Huntley, said he supports Trump because he "cares about America and he's not socialist," adding that he likes the president's lessened regulations on businesses and how he helped the oil industry.

Chris Miszczak, from Huntley, said a "red wave" is needed to turn things around.

"I think if Trump gets reelected it will be another good four years for the country as a whole," he said.

Huntley resident Marlene Koerner said she supports Trump because "he has guts."

Some of the aspects of Trump's presidency Koerner said she liked are his loosening of business restrictions, and how he wants to build a wall across the United States and Mexican border. Trump takes a lot of criticism, Koerner said.

Recently, much of the criticism of Trump has to do with his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, at Saturday's rally, Woodstock resident Jeannie Hanetmann called Trump's actions when it comes to COVID-19 "great," citing his travel restrictions on China. She also agrees with Trump's push to reopen schools and for states to reopen their economies.

As a Hispanic woman, Hanetmann said, she also thinks Trump has done a lot for Hispanics, including opening up the job market for them.

"I'm hoping for a landslide win."

Saturday's rally wasn't completely without opposition.

A counter protester, Crystal Lake resident Julia Pappalardo, part of the Facebook group Activists for Racial Equity, stood across the street with a sign to show that not everyone in the area supports Trump.

"Just because they're the loudest, that doesn't mean that everyone agrees with them in the community," Pappalardo said.