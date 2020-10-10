Person of interest interviewed in deadly St. Charles hit-and-run

St. Charles police Friday released a photo of what they say is the pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run that killed an 88-year-old Chicago woman in a wheelchair who was crossing a street with her adult son. A person of interest is being questioned, police said Saturday. Courtesy of St. Charles Police Department

St. Charles police on Saturday confirmed they were talking with a person of interest in the hit-and-run that claimed the life of an 88-year-old Chicago woman in a wheelchair who was struck and killed while crossing the street Friday afternoon.

However the investigation into the deadly encounter continues, said Deputy Chief Erik Mahan.

Helen Radnoti and her adult son crossed the street in the crosswalk at 3rd and Main streets about 4 p.m. Friday, police said. A pickup truck was turning right from southbound 3rd Street onto westbound Main Street when it struck the woman as she crossed, police said.

Paramedics took the unconscious Radnoti to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva where she was pronounced dead.

Police had said Friday night they were seeking a 4-door, 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck Cummins Edition with chrome door handles and spoked chrome rims driven by a white man wearing a black T-shirt.