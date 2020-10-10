 

Libertyville celebrates homecoming with drive-through parade

      Freshman Marissa Jahn, a member of JV cheerleading, shakes poms as cars pass during the drive-through homecoming parade at Libertyville High School Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      The band plays during the drive-through homecoming parade at Libertyville High School Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      A decorated car passes during the drive-through homecoming parade at Libertyville High School Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Junior Nicholas Anderson plays the sousaphone during the drive-through homecoming parade at Libertyville High School Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Kate Angelos, a high school counselor and student council advisor, displays her school spirit during the drive-through homecoming parade at Libertyville High School Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Members of the homecoming court wave to passing cars during the drive-through homecoming parade at Libertyville High School Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Left to right, seniors Kate Barry, Shannon Skinner and Hannah Wilson wave their banners during the drive-through homecoming parade at Libertyville High School Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      The drumline plays during the drive-through homecoming parade at Libertyville High School Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Freshman Haziel Morales, right, a member of Best Buddies, and his brother, Hushi, 11, wave to passing cars during the drive-through homecoming parade at Libertyville High School Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 10/10/2020 2:33 PM

A tradition that involves members of the community as well as students and faculty, the Libertyville High School homecoming parade took a different turn this year with an on-campus celebration Saturday.

Over the course of 45 minutes starting at 10 a.m., a stream of cars entered off Route 176 and made a counterclockwise loop around the school, where they were greeted by members of about 20 stationary student organizations and activities, including clubs, sports teams and fine arts groups. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade has traditionally taken place on Milwaukee Avenue through downtown Libertyville.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Cheerleaders waving pom-poms greeted people in their cars as they entered and exited the school driveway, and the marching band, which included a drum line, added to the spirited atmosphere while playing near the main entrance outside the building. Members of the football teams lined the drive between the stadium and the practice fields, and the homecoming court stood near the south side of the school.

"I think it's going great. The kids are super-excited to be here and celebrate homecoming in a different way this year," said Student Activities Director Jennifer Uliks. "Although we couldn't have a traditional parade, we thought 'why not have a reverse parade?'"

Seniors Hannah Wilson, Shannon Skinner and Kate Barry waved cloth banners they decorated. Members of the trio felt the reverse parade was well received.

"There's really a lot of spirit from the whole town. There's a lot of support too," Wilson said.

Skinner said she was excited that students were still able to celebrate homecoming, and noted the consistent flow of cars during the event, which included alumni, parents and students.

"All the cars decorated with black and orange is so fun. It really shows how much the high school is part of the community and how much everyone is supporting us," Skinner said.

