State reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,818 new cases

State health officials Friday reported 35 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,818 new cases of the respiratory disease have been diagnosed in Illinois residents.

The brings the state's death toll to 8,945 since the outbreak began, with 313,518 residents who have been infected.

The state's seven-day rolling average infection rate is now up to 3.8% following the latest batch of 71,599 tests results returned Friday. At the beginning of the week, the state's average infection rate was at 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the state is reporting 96% of those who contracted the virus have fully recovered.