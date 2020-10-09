State reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,818 new cases
Updated 10/9/2020 12:06 PM
State health officials Friday reported 35 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,818 new cases of the respiratory disease have been diagnosed in Illinois residents.
The brings the state's death toll to 8,945 since the outbreak began, with 313,518 residents who have been infected.
The state's seven-day rolling average infection rate is now up to 3.8% following the latest batch of 71,599 tests results returned Friday. At the beginning of the week, the state's average infection rate was at 3.3%.
Meanwhile, the state is reporting 96% of those who contracted the virus have fully recovered.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.