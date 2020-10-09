Man charged in attack on Naperville restaurant

Federal prosecutors said a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an explosive device thrown at a restaurant in downtown Naperville during riots that broke out there in early June.

Prosecutors said Diego Vargas is charged with maliciously attempting to damage and destroy a building by means of an explosive device after he threw the device at the Egg Harbor Cafe on the 100 block of Jackson Avenue in the midst of the rioting June 1.

Authorities said they don't have a known last address for Vargas.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.