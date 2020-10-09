 

Hearing challenging detention of Antioch teen charged with Kenosha homicides set for Oct. 30

  • Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via APLawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backward cap, are challenging his detention and his extradition to Wisconsin, to face charges in the fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of a third on Aug. 25 in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

    Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via APLawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backward cap, are challenging his detention and his extradition to Wisconsin, to face charges in the fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of a third on Aug. 25 in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 10/9/2020 9:47 AM

The Antioch teenager charged with fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during civil unrest this summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin remains in a Lake County juvenile detention facility while his lawyers continue to challenge his detention.

During a brief hearing Friday, Lake County Judge Paul Novak set 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse's hearing on the defense's habeas corpus petition for Oct. 30. Defense attorney John Pierce previously filed a habeas corpus writ challenging his client's detention.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"This is not a legitimate criminal prosecution," Pierce said. "It's a political prosecution."

Rittenhouse faces first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz. The shootings took place Aug. 25, two days after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, 29, in the back.

Blake, whose family says he is paralyzed from the waist down, is now in a Chicago rehabilitation facility according to published reports.

If convicted of the most serious charges, Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life in prison. He is held without bail at the Minard E. Hulse Juvenile Detention Center near Vernon Hills.

Arguing their client acted in self-defense while exercising his right to bear arms, Rittenhouse's attorneys said they intend to fight his extradition to Wisconsin, claiming a constitutional violation. They also argued neither Wisconsin nor Illinois authorities followed legal technicalities for extradition.

They say Rittenhouse took up his weapon to stand outside two mechanic shops in Kenosha.

According to the attorneys, Rittenhouse heard a gunshot somewhere near him and killed Rosenbaum as he was moving toward him.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Video shows Rittenhouse then falling to the ground and shooting the other two men as they and others ran toward him, with one person striking him and others calling to "get that dude" because he'd shot someone.

Rittenhouse turned himself in to authorities Aug. 26.

Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Teen charged in Kenosha shootings to stay in Lake County as attorneys challenge his detention
Related Article
Teen charged in Kenosha shootings to stay in Lake County as attorneys challenge his detention
 
Kenosha shooter's defense portrays him as 'American patriot'
Related Article
Kenosha shooter's defense portrays him as 'American patriot'
 
'Anthony was a hero': Family of man fatally shot during Kenosha protest condemns Rittenhouse
Related Article
'Anthony was a hero': Family of man fatally shot during Kenosha protest condemns Rittenhouse
 
Protesters support, condemn Rittenhouse in dueling protests
Related Article
Protesters support, condemn Rittenhouse in dueling protests
 
Antioch teen charged with murder in overnight shooting during Kenosha protests
Related Article
Antioch teen charged with murder in overnight shooting during Kenosha protests
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 