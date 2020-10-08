 

U.S. Senate candidate Willie Wilson tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild' symptoms

  Businessman Willie Wilson has tested positive for COVID-19 amid his campaign for U.S. Senate.

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 10/8/2020 11:23 AM

U.S. Senate candidate Willie Wilson, 72, announced Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am experiencing mild symptoms at this time. However, I am confident that we will beat COVID-19," the Chicagoan said in a statement. "While we have taken precautions by wearing face masks and social distancing, this disease is highly contagious."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Wilson said he was quarantining and suspending all in-person campaigning for the next 10 days.

Wilson has been highly critical of incumbent Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat. The owner of Omar Medical Supplies has run twice for mayor of Chicago and has a doctor of divinity degree.

"I believe in America and our ability to overcome COVID-19," he said. "This is a disease that does not discriminate. I join the ranks of the more than 7 million people in America that have tested positive."

