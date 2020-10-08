Feder: Stefan Holt rejoins NBC 5 'like he had never left'
Updated 10/8/2020 6:19 AM
In a week of happy homecomings for Chicago television news anchors, Stefan Holt made his comeback to NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 after four years away, Robert Feder writes.
Beginning next week Holt will co-anchor weekdays with Marion Brooks at 4 p.m. and Allison Rosati at 10 p.m.
Rob Stafford continues to co-anchor with Rosati at 5 and 6 p.m.
Holt, a Chicago native and son of "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, spent five years as morning news anchor at NBC 5 before moving to WNBC in New York in 2016.
