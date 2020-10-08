Feder: Matt Moog named interim CEO of Chicago Public Media
Updated 10/8/2020 11:35 AM
Chicago Public Media announced today that it has postponed its search for a new chief executive officer until next year and appointed tech entrepreneur Matt Moog interim CEO of the nonprofit parent company of NPR news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM, reports Robert Feder.
Moog, who has run several companies and founded the innovative tech center 1871, has been a member of the Chicago Public Media board for more than 10 years.
