Feder: Matt Moog named interim CEO of Chicago Public Media

Chicago Public Media announced today that it has postponed its search for a new chief executive officer until next year and appointed tech entrepreneur Matt Moog interim CEO of the nonprofit parent company of NPR news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM, reports Robert Feder.

Moog, who has run several companies and founded the innovative tech center 1871, has been a member of the Chicago Public Media board for more than 10 years.

