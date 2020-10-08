Bank drops foreclosure suit against fired Harvest Bible pastor

A foreclosure suit on the mortgage for the estate home of fired Harvest Bible Chapel pastor James MacDonald has been dropped by the bank.

Kane County court records show that Republic Bank filed an order Wednesday, saying it agreed to dismiss the suit because it reinstated the mortgage.

It did not specify why it reinstated the mortgage.

In the foreclosure suit, which was filed in July, the bank said MacDonald had not made a mortgage payment since December 2019. It sought $947,546 from MacDonald.

The suit also named MacDonald's limited liability corporation, Vanilla Bean, as a defendant.

The house, on the 14N300 block of Highland Avenue west of Elgin, was bought in January 2016 with a $990,000 loan, according to the suit.

The Rutland Township assessor's office describes the home as a 1½-story stone-and-cedar house with 3½ baths, on a lot a little more than 5 acres. Realtor.com said it was listed for sale in March at an asking price of $1.9 million but is now off the market. It says the home has five bathrooms.

Harvest Bible Chapel fired MacDonald in February 2019. Two months ago, the Rolling Meadows-based church and MacDonald signed a separation agreement, determined in arbitration, but refused to reveal any of the details.