Work begins on new Ogden Avenue shopping center in Naperville with 'high-profile grocer'

Earlier this year, Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico indicated a new grocery concept could be tied to the redevelopment of a long-vacant East Ogden Avenue property.

That plan is moving forward in the form of a $19 million shopping center aimed at revitalizing the corridor and breathing life into the former Fair Oaks Ford dealership site, the development team announced last week.

Thompson Thrift Retail Group has acquired the 4.2-acre parcel and begun construction on a 46,000-square-foot development to replace the recently razed dealership at the North Naper Boulevard intersection, according to the Indianapolis-based company.

After sitting dormant for about eight years, the site at 1351 E. Ogden Ave. is slated for an "undisclosed nationally recognized business" that Thompson Thrift describes on its website as a "high-profile grocer." An opening is targeted for late 2021, developers said.

The 35,000-square-foot anchor store is expected to be accompanied by roughly 11,000 square feet of retail space, according to a project site plan.

"Our team's reputation for execution and excellence allowed us to acquire a vital property with a signed anchor tenant that will be well-received by the community," Vice President of Development Ryan Menard said in a statement.

The redevelopment of the Fair Oaks site was among the East Ogden projects highlighted by Chirico during his State of the City address in May, in which he encouraged responsible development that generates jobs and boosts the city's tax base. Also helping to revive the corridor are plans to open Naperville's second Costco warehouse at the nearby Ogden Mall property, previously home to a Kmart that closed in 2013.

Other recent additions in the area include the first U.S. location of the Guzman y Gomez restaurant, a new Culver's and an early learning center, plus national chains such as Andy's Custard and Starbucks.

Redeveloping the former Fair Oaks Ford is Thompson Thrift's first project in Naperville, which has "strong fundamentals" in areas of employment, education, safety and quality of life, Menard said.

Situated between two heavily traveled roadways, the "gateway parcel" has been eyed by potential developers for years, Naperville Development Partnership President Christine Jeffries said in a statement.

"We are pleased that Thompson Thrift will be moving forward with their plans and will add another link to our efforts to revive business growth along Ogden Avenue."