Surprise parade helps Duchossois celebrate 99th birthday

Arlington Park Chairman Emeritus Richard Duchossois looks on from his home Wednesday during a surprise parade in Barrington Hills to help celebrate his 99th birthday. Courtesy of Arlington Park

Dozens of police, fire and other municipal vehicles paraded by the Barrington Hills home of Arlington Park Chairman Emeritus Richard Duchossois on Wednesday to help him celebrate his 99th birthday. Courtesy of Arlington Park

A balloon arrangement reading "RLD 99" spells out the occasion Wednesday during a surprise parade to mark the 99th birthday of Arlington Park Chairman Emeritus Richard Duchossois outside his Barrington Hills home. Courtesy of Arlington Park

Arlington Park Chairman Emeritus Richard Duchossois didn't have to go anywhere Wednesday to celebrate his 99th birthday -- the celebration came to him.

Dozens of police, fire and other municipal vehicles joined others outside Duchossois' Barrington Hills home for a surprise parade to mark the occasion.

Duchossois was seen watching the festivities from a window, while an honor guard marched past the World War II veteran's home, where an arrangement of balloons reading "RLD 99" spelled out the occasion.