Surprise parade helps Duchossois celebrate 99th birthday
Updated 10/7/2020 6:32 PM
Arlington Park Chairman Emeritus Richard Duchossois didn't have to go anywhere Wednesday to celebrate his 99th birthday -- the celebration came to him.
Dozens of police, fire and other municipal vehicles joined others outside Duchossois' Barrington Hills home for a surprise parade to mark the occasion.
Duchossois was seen watching the festivities from a window, while an honor guard marched past the World War II veteran's home, where an arrangement of balloons reading "RLD 99" spelled out the occasion.
