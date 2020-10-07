 

Surprise parade helps Duchossois celebrate 99th birthday

  • A balloon arrangement reading "RLD 99" spells out the occasion Wednesday during a surprise parade to mark the 99th birthday of Arlington Park Chairman Emeritus Richard Duchossois outside his Barrington Hills home.

  • Dozens of police, fire and other municipal vehicles paraded by the Barrington Hills home of Arlington Park Chairman Emeritus Richard Duchossois on Wednesday to help him celebrate his 99th birthday.

  • Arlington Park Chairman Emeritus Richard Duchossois looks on from his home Wednesday during a surprise parade in Barrington Hills to help celebrate his 99th birthday.

  • Richard Duchossois, Arlington Chairman emeritus, turned 99 Wednesday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 10/7/2020 6:32 PM

Arlington Park Chairman Emeritus Richard Duchossois didn't have to go anywhere Wednesday to celebrate his 99th birthday -- the celebration came to him.

Dozens of police, fire and other municipal vehicles joined others outside Duchossois' Barrington Hills home for a surprise parade to mark the occasion.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Duchossois was seen watching the festivities from a window, while an honor guard marched past the World War II veteran's home, where an arrangement of balloons reading "RLD 99" spelled out the occasion.

