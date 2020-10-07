State reports 2,630 new COVID-19 cases, 42 more deaths
Updated 10/7/2020 12:11 PM
New cases of COVID-19 came to 2,630 Wednesday and additional deaths from the respiratory disease totaled 42, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
That brings caseloads statewide to 307,641 and fatalities to 8,878.
The COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.5% based on a seven-day average. Labs reported 58,820 results in the last 24 hours.
Illinois hospitals had 1,679 patients with the virus as of Tuesday night.
