Mundelein curbside leaf collection begins Oct. 19

Mundelein's curbside leaf collection program begins Oct. 19 and will run through the first week of December.

Leaves must be placed curbside no later than Nov. 22 to ensure Groot collects them during its trucks' last trip through town.

Leaves shouldn't be raked into the street. Do not mix tree limbs, brush, stones or other debris into the leaf piles. Also, avoid placing leaf piles near storm drains.