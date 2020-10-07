Melrose Park man found guilty of road rage shooting in Elmhurst

A 26-year-old Melrose Park man was convicted Tuesday night of shooting another driver in the face during an October 2017 road rage case in Elmhurst, authorities announced Wednesday.

Angelo Navarro, of the 3100 block of Alta Avenue, was found guilty of guilty of one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

The jury, which was the first 12-person jury in DuPage since the pandemic began, returned its verdict against Navarro around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after a five-day trial and approximately six hours of deliberations.

Elmhurst police were called around 2 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2017, to the area of York Road and Diversey Avenue for a reported crash. When they arrived, officers found just one vehicle with a shattered driver's-side window.

Officers also found the driver of that vehicle outside of the car bleeding from his face. He had been shot in the left cheek with the bullet exiting through his right cheek.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

An investigation found that Navarro and his victim were waiting to turn left at an intersection when the victim drove around Navarro.

Navarro then followed the victim and began tailgating him. A short while later, Navarro drove his vehicle into the oncoming traffic lane, pulled next to the victim and fired his gun at his victim's car through the front passenger side of his vehicle, authorities said.

"Mr. Navarro's violent actions that afternoon nearly cost the victim in this case his life," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Not only did he cause serious injury to his victim, but he also endangered the lives of the motoring public as well as the lives of the occupants of both vehicles, including his own child."

Navarro's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17. He faces a penalty of between six to 30 years in prison.

Navarro is being held on $1.5 million bond. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County jail since his arrest.