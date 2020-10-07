Habitat for Humanity opens new ReStore in Arlington Heights

Characterized as a cross between a Home Depot and Goodwill, a new Habitat for Humanity ReStore opened Wednesday in Arlington Heights, where the public can donate and purchase new and gently used home improvement and building materials.

It's the 10th such store in the Chicago area and second operated by the Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley chapter, which opened a location in Elgin in 2006. Funds generated have helped that chapter construct 80 houses, pay for home repairs for seniors, and divert more than 11,000 tons of materials from landfills, officials said.

They eyed Arlington Heights for their second store because two donation trucks have been regularly making trips from Elgin to the Northwest suburbs. There, the trucks have picked up a whole host of materials, like furniture, roofing, kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, oftentimes from those who are doing home remodeling projects.

"We really wanted to open up something in Arlington Heights," said Deanna Davies, the director for both ReStore locations in Arlington Heights and Elgin. "People who have been hearing about us have really embraced us for being in the community."

While homeowners can still schedule a pickup, they're also able to drop off materials at the store, 955 E. Rand Road. Indeed, since June, individuals -- along with retailers, manufacturers, distributors and contractors -- have been doing just that, which led to fully-stocked shelves and aisles when the doors opened Wednesday morning.

The grand opening, made official by a ribbon cutting attended by Mayor Tom Hayes, followed months of extensive renovations to what was a shuttered furniture store. The new store joins a stretch of Rand Road that already includes Goodwill and Salvation Army stores and donation centers.

A walk through ReStore's spacious 26,000-square-foot sales floor resembles a trip to a big box home improvement center, but with prices at least half off. From ceramic flooring to sinks, and dining room table sets to lawn and garden equipment, everything is categorized into a dozen departments by the staff and volunteers who work in the 9,000-square-foot warehouse and processing area.

After an item has been donated, it could take anywhere from one to three days until the product is processed and ready for resale. That includes a quarantine time due to COVID-19, cleaning and pricing, Davies said.

Hours for both shopping and donating are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.