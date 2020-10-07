Elgin man accused of uploading child porn

A 51-year-old Elgin man has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Jose J. Chavez-Hernandez, of the 0-100 block of Longwood Place, was charged with two felony counts of reproducing child pornography, one felony count of disseminating child pornography, and three felony counts of possessing child pornography.

According to Kane County prosecutors, Chavez-Hernandez on March 10 uploaded multiple files of child sexual assault/abuse material to a social media site. Elgin police detectives opened an investigation after receiving information about the videos from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. NCMEC was alerted by Facebook, officials said.

Chavez-Hernandez uploaded the videos in Elgin from his mobile phone, authorities said.

After the investigation, Elgin police detectives took Chavez-Hernandez into custody on Sunday.

On Monday, Chavez-Hernandez's bail was set at $1 million. He would need to post $100,000 to be released from the Kane County jail.

His next court appearance is set for Oct. 9.

The Elgin Police Department, in conjunction with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Illinois attorney general's office's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, conducted the investigation.