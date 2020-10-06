 

Naperville man killed in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 55

 
By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 10/6/2020 5:03 PM

A 26-year-old Naperville man was killed Monday night in a three-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 55.

The crash occurred at 6:23 p.m. just south of Lemont Road, according to the Illinois State Police.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A news release said Naperville resident Hunter G. Johnnic was driving a 2011 silver Volkswagen when he struck the rear of a 2012 gray Honda driven by Juan D. Castillo-Tobar, 23, of Bolingbrook. Johnnic's vehicle then became disabled in traffic and was struck by a 2017 gray Jeep driven by Mitchel R. Jacoby, 46, of Shorewood.

Jacoby's vehicle overturned, and he was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Jacoby was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, the news release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

