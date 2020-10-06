Illinois COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Oct. 6

There have been 136,768 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 44.8% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 4,191 deaths in the suburbs, representing 47.4% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 67,355 cases and 2,289 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 82,233 cases and 2,979 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,515 cases and 107 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,463 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 1,214 cases and 74 deaths in Wheeling, 1,242 cases and 23 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,217 cases and 38 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,191 cases and 26 deaths in Streamwood, 1,080 cases and 12 deaths in Mount Prospect, 1,009 cases and 51 deaths in Glenview, 917 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 784 cases and 14 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 636 cases and 40 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 596 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 584 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 408 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 231 cases and 21 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 18,253 cases and 567 deaths as of Monday.

• Top counts: 1,334 cases and 39 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,329 cases and 11 deaths in Addison, 1,180 cases and 13 deaths in West Chicago, 1,050 cases and 14 deaths in Glendale Heights, 974 cases and 30 deaths in Carol Stream, 963 cases and 47 deaths in Elmhurst, 886 cases and 30 deaths in Lombard, 779 cases and 25 deaths in Wheaton, 753 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 760 cases and 12 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 588 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 521 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 461 cases and 4 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 17,702 cases and 480 deaths Tuesday.

• Most recent top counts: 4,060 to 4,064 in Waukegan, 1,090 to 1,094 in Round Lake Beach, 665 to 669 in Mundelein, 600 to 604 in Gurnee, 450 to 454 in Round Lake, 350 to 354 in Vernon Hills, 345 to 349 in Lake Zurich, 320 to 324 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 285 to 289 in Libertyville, 280 to 284 in Grayslake, 270 to 274 in Wauconda.

Kane County• The county confirmed 13,634 cases with 329 deaths on its website Monday.

• Top counts: 4,819 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 3,103 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,245 in Carpentersville, 1,062 in St. Charles, 658 in South Elgin, 500 in Geneva, 385 in Batavia, 362 in North Aurora, 169 in Hampshire, 146 in Algonquin (Kane County portion) and 143 in Gilberts.

McHenry County• 4,838 cases and 119 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• 14,851 cases and 391 deaths listed on its website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 1,097 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 203 in Aurora (Will County portion).